Stree 2
Entertainment

“Stree is surrounded by men, but it is her story”, says Director Amar Kaushik!

By Itishree Sethy

Shraddha Kapoor is indeed one of the most loved actresses who has created a stir with Stree 2. She enjoys a huge fan base across the nation. She is the first female lead to deliver a massive opening with Stree 2, making it the first female-led film to collect impressive numbers at the box office. While everyone is talking about Shraddha’s brilliant portrayal in Stree 2, the director, Amar Kaushik, spoke about how Stree is a story of a woman surrounded by a male-dominated society.

In the latest interview, Amar Kaushik said, “Stree 2 doesn’t want to protest, it wants to feed your critical thinking. Stree is surrounded by men, but it is her story.”

With Stree 2, Shraddha Kapoor has truly created a successful phenomenon like never seen before. She not only ruled the hearts of the audience but also broke several box office records.

Continue Reading
Itishree Sethy 4112 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking News