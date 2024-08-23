“Stree is surrounded by men, but it is her story”, says Director Amar Kaushik!

Shraddha Kapoor is indeed one of the most loved actresses who has created a stir with Stree 2. She enjoys a huge fan base across the nation. She is the first female lead to deliver a massive opening with Stree 2, making it the first female-led film to collect impressive numbers at the box office. While everyone is talking about Shraddha’s brilliant portrayal in Stree 2, the director, Amar Kaushik, spoke about how Stree is a story of a woman surrounded by a male-dominated society.

In the latest interview, Amar Kaushik said, “Stree 2 doesn’t want to protest, it wants to feed your critical thinking. Stree is surrounded by men, but it is her story.”

With Stree 2, Shraddha Kapoor has truly created a successful phenomenon like never seen before. She not only ruled the hearts of the audience but also broke several box office records.