Stree 2 miles ahead of Khel Khel Mein & Vedaa post advance booking

Mumbai: The Shraddha Kapoor horror-comedy, co-starring Rajkummar Rao, is all set for a massive opening on Friday, coinciding with Independence Day 2024. Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham’s Vedaa will clash with Stree 2 this August 15, and it is safe to say their day 1 box office numbers are expected to be nowhere near what Stree 2 will collect.

As per a new report by Sacnilk.com, Stree 2 has already collected a whopping ₹11.37 crore gross in advance sales in India for its opening day. Sharing the film’s advance box office report, the portal said Stree 2 has sold 381878 tickets for day 1, so far.

In comparison, Khel Khel Mein has sold 15001 tickets and done a business of ₹55.33 lakh gross so far in India in advance sales, reported Sacnilk.com. Vedaa has done similar business in India as per Sacnilk.com’s advance booking report – ₹56.57 lakh gross with 23335 tickets sold for day 1.

Stree is the much awaited sequel to the 2018 hit horror-comedy Stree, starring Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi, while Vedaa features John Abraham and Sharvari.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar, who has often released patriotic and social dramas on August 15, is coming to theatres with Khel Khel Mein. All these movies are vying for the audience’s attention on a five-day weekend, as August 19 (Monday) will be celebrated as Raksha Bandhan, but Stree 2 seems to be a clear favourite to open well.