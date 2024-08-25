Stree 2 Flies Higher, Witnesses 85.71% Growth on Second Saturday

Even ten days after its premiere, Amar Kaushik’s Stree 2, the follow-up to his 2018 horror-comedy Stree, is doing well at the box office.

Starring in the movie are Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurana. Even though the horror movie is only in its second weekend, it is reaping enormous rewards because there isn’t any competition at the ticket booths.

The earnings surpassed 30 crore on the second Saturday. As per Sacnilk.com, the horror-comedy has earned Rs 341.15 crore in India thus far.

India.com’s review for the film read – “Stree 2 movie continues the unique blend of horror and comedy that made the original Stree so unforgettable.

However, this time, the stakes are higher, the scares are more intense, and the laughs flow even more effortlessly. The witty one-liners and punchlines are delivered with perfect timing, making the film a laugh-out-loud experience.

The humour is sharp and relevant, appealing especially to younger audiences. At the same time, the film never loses sight of its horror roots, ensuring that the scares are just as effective as the laughs. The music is also noteworthy.”