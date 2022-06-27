Straying Tusker
Straying Tusker Wreaks Havoc In Balasore Village

By Pragativadi News Service
Balasore: In yet another case of man-elephant conflict over dwelling place, a pachyderm wreaked havoc in Hatiaganda village in Balasore’s Remuna area on Monday and destroyed property worth lakhs.

The incident took place in the wee hours of the morning, a tusker had sneaked into the Hatiaganda village and created a scene of terror there for over two hours.

The elephant entered the village and stormed into a house, dragged out a scooter and destroyed it. The family members, however, narrowly escaped death by hiding themselves.

According to villagers, the elephant menace has been continuing unabated in the region. On being informed, a team of forest personnel reached the village and pacified the tusker.

