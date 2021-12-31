Stray dog with its head stuck in plastic bottle for 2 days freed by BMC rescue team

Bhubaneswar: The Dog Rescue Squad of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) today rescued a stray dog whose head was stuck inside a plastic jar near Naka Gate near CET in the state capital.

After the BMC came to know that a dog was in a helpless state for the last two days, the rescue team today safely removed the plastic jar from its head and set the canine free. As soon as the jar opened, the canine got onto its feet and ran away.

The BMC said that waste items like plastic jars, thrown out are causing such type of situations. “Citizen’s are requested to hand over the waste regularly to BMC Safei vehicles so that the stray animals would not face such hardships in future,” the BMC tweeted.

“If you notice such pitiable condition of any stray animal, you can call and alert the team on toll free phone number 1800 345 0061 for immediate action,” the tweet added.

Disposing plastic empty containers and bottles in the open often poses risk to stray animals who put their head inside such open jars hoping to find some food.