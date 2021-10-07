Stray Dog Found Eating Infant’s Corpse At Bolangir Hospital

Bolangir: In a bizarre incident, A stray dog was found eating an abandoned newborn’s corpse at Bhima Bhoi Medical College premises in Bolangir town on Thursday.

According to reports, some locals first noticed the stray dog eating the mortal remains of the toddler and dispersed the dog.

However, the body is yet to be removed from the spot. It is suspected that the miscreant might have thrown the body of the toddler late on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, more details regarding the issue are yet to be ascertained.