Stray Dog Bites 80 People, Beaten To Death In Bihar

New Delhi: As many as 80 people were injured after a stray dog attacked them in Arrah city of Bihar on Friday, ABP news reported.

When all the victims went to the hospital one after another, I was known that all were bitten by the same dog.

“Around 80 people have come to the district hospital in Arrah with cases of dog bites. Among the patients, 10-12 are children. First aid is given to the patients, ” Dr Navneet Kumar Chaudhary, a doctor at the hospital said.

The stray dog was later beaten to death after the matter came to light.

“Locals in the Dudh Katora locality of the city beat up the dog to death with sticks and rods on Thursday night,” said sources.

According to officials, a team of the local civic body was sent to catch the dog. But by the time the team reached the spot the locals had beaten the dog to death.

“Before the team could reach, around 12 o’clock in the night, locals beat the dog to death,” District Officer Rajkumar said.

“The Rabies-infected dog had created terror in different localities of Arrah city,” locals claimed. Around 110 to 120 people in the localities, including senior citizens and women, were either bitten or injured. Some people were seriously injured and admitted to the hospital.

After several patients started arriving at Ara Sadar Hospital, the health administration was also alerted.

Kaushal Dubey, the manager of the Arrah Sadar Hospital, said, “Despite the fact that it was a holiday in view of Republic Day, yet on the orders of the District Officer, the camp was opened in the Sadar Hospital premises.”