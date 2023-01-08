Stop Playing Politics On Officer’s Appointment: BJD to BJP

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) today targeted the BJP, asking it to stop playing petty politics on the appointment of Manoj Mishra as Principal Secretary to Information and Technology department.

Speaking at a presser, BJD spokesperson Gautambuddha Das said that Mishra’s appointment is an administrative affair. The BJD has nothing to do with it, he added.

Das advised the saffron party to do politics on developmental issues of Odisha.

Manoj Mishra has been working as IT Secretary for a long time and helped the state in getting top IT firms to the state and provide employment opportunities for the youth of Odisha. The state BJP never mentioned about any issues that time, the BJD leader said.

Why is the BJP afraid of him now after re-appointment? Why are they targeting an Officer in the Government? He is one among the hundreds of officers in the state? asked Das.

He further said “there are many appointments of Officers that are done by the Central Government but we have never spoken about them at all as it is an administrative matter. It is surprising to see the Odisha BJP becoming so jittery and afraid on the appointment of an officer by government,” he continued.