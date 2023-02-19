Stones Pelted At Actor Papu Pom Pom During Stage Show In Ganjam

Berhampur: Actor-comedian Papu PomPom alias Tattwa Prakash Satpathy faced the wrath of audience during a stage programme on the occasion of Maha Shiv Ratri at Sorala village in Chikiti of Ganjam district on Saturday night.

During the programme, audience had pelted stones and water bottle at him on the stage. However, he narrowly escaped the stone pelting mob. The reason of such untoward incident remains unclear.

Soon after the incident, the stand-up comedian skipped the stage show and fled the immediately.

Though the actor escaped unhurt, some lED lights on the stages got damaged in the attack. Some members of his troupe sustained minor injuries after water bottles hit them. A digital organ also got damaged in the attack.

Papu had requested the crowd to maintain peace and let the show goes smoothly. However, situation went out of the order.

No police complaint has been filed yet over the incident.

According to reports, Papu had reached the programme venue late as audiences were eagerly waiting to enjoy the show.