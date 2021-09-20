Stoneman scare! Man bludgeoned to death in Ganjam, who’s next

Ganjam: A man was reportedly bludgeoned to death, probably with a stone, in Chingudighai area under Purushottampur police limits in Ganjam district. His body was found on today morning. With the scare of the Stoneman returning, locals are in a state of panic.

The deceased have been identified as Binaysk Pradhan.

As per information, the incident is suspected to have been taken place late last night during the Ganesh idol immersion ceremony.

On being informed, cops reached the spot and recovered the body for postmortem.

Besides, name of one ‘driver Gouda’ is also written in blood as the killer’s “next target”.

Though the exact circumstances that led to the man’s death remained unknown, it is being suspected that the crime took place over liquor trade that Binayak was involved in.