Stone Found In Meal On Air India Flight; Passenger Tweets, Gets Reply From Airlines

New Delhi: Air India, the National Carrier of India, which is already facing criticism and scrutiny for the infamous peeing row, has landed in another controversy.

This time, a woman took to Twitter to complain about a piece of stone she found in a meal served to her. The Twitter user named Sarvapriya Sangwan shared two pictures of the meal, showing a small piece of stone, that she found in her meal aboard Air India flight 215.

In a tweet, she tagged Air India and wrote, ”You don’t need resources and money to ensure stone-free food Air India (@airindiain). This is what I received in my food served on flight AI 215 today. Crew member, Ms Jadon was informed. This kind of negligence is unacceptable.”

Responding to her tweet, Air India wrote, ”Dear Ma’am, this is concerning and we’re taking this up immediately with our Catering team. Please allow us some time to get back. We appreciate you bringing this to our notice.”

The tweet angered a lot of Twitter users who criticized the Tata Group-owned airline for gross negligence, especially at a time when questions are being raised about its services. One user wrote, ” Dear @TataCompanies :JRD Tata once set standards for the aviation industry. He built #AirIndia into a globally respected brand, before Govt took it over. Now that you’re back as owners, hitting new lows? Is there no corporate oversight? How do you manage #PeeGate, and now this.”