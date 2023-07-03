Stockholm Diamond League 2023: India’s Avinash Sable finishes fifth in 3000m steeplechase

Indian athlete Avinash Sable clocked 8:21.88 to finish fifth in the men’s 3000m steeplechase event at the Stockholm Diamond League 2023 in Switzerland on Sunday.

Competing at the rain-soaked Olympic Stadium in Stockholm, Morocco’s Soufiane El Bakkali, the reigning Olympic, world and Diamond League champion, won the event with 8:09.84 – a good 13 seconds short of his season’s best of 7.56.68 he logged at the Rabat leg.

Ethiopia’s Getnet Wale, the 2019 Diamond League champion, came second with a timing of 8:12.27 to make it an identical 1-2 as Rabat. Wale’s countryman Abrham Sime timed his run at 8:16.82 to complete the top three at the BAHAUS-galan.

New Zealand’s George Beamish, with a personal best of 8:17.63, finished just ahead of Sable. This was the Indian steeplechaser’s second top-five finish in the Diamond League. Avinash Sable finished last year’s Rabat leg in fifth position as well, with a then national record-time of 8.12.48.

The Swiss meet was Commonwealth Games silver medallist Avinash Sable’s second 3000m steeplechase race of the year. He had clocked 8:17.18 to finish 10th at the Rabat leg of the 2023 Diamond League last month.

Avinash Sable’s personal best of 8:11.20 is India’s national record in the men’s 3000m steeplechase. His fifth-place finish at Stockholm earned him four qualification points.

Stockholm Diamond League 2023 men’s 3000m steeplechase results