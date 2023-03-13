Still shot of Cha Eun Woo from ‘Island’ gains attention

Seoul: Korean singer and actor Cha Eun Woo is gaining attention for his visuals and looks in the still shots from K-drama ‘Island.’

Netizens talked about a certain Twitter post that is gaining an unexpected amount of retweets. The photo was of Cha Eun Woo on the set of TVING’s original series ‘Island,’ in which the idol-actor plays the role of a priest.

The still image was taken while he was filming a scene fighting against a monstrous entity. Despite the ash on his hair and the makeup to mimic scars, Cha Eun Woo appeared almost flawless with his facial features.

Netizens were amazed by the actor’s visuals, with many comparing him to CGI graphics and game characters. Other netizens expressed disbelief and couldn’t believe someone could be so good-looking.