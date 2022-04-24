STF Seizes Three Elephant Tusks In Subarnapur, One Held

Bhubaneswar: The Special Task Force (STF) of the Crime Branch today seized three elephant tusks weighing 10 kilograms in a raid near Jubaranisitapur under Subalaya police limits in the Subarnapur district.

STF arrested one person in this connection, identified as Ranjan Mahakud.

On the basis of reliable information, the STF team conducted a raid when the accused was trying to strike a deal and seized the tusks.

The accused could not produce any valid authority in support of the possession of the tusks for which they have been arrested and will be forwarded to the court said an official.

The STF is continuing its special drive against wildlife criminals and poachers. Till date, STF has seized as many as 27 leopard skins, 18 elephant tusks, 7 deer skins, 12 live pangolin, 30.4 kg of pangolin scales, 2 leopard teeth, 29 leopard claws, 46 live wild parrots with arrest of 65 wildlife criminals.