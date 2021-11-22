STF Seizes Leopard Skin In Boudh, One Held

Boudh: A joint team of Crime Branch STF and Kantamal Forest Division officials have seized a leopard skin in Boudh district and arrested a wildlife smuggler in this connection.

Reportedly, a wildlife smuggler has been detained while striking a deal with a prospective buyer.

Acting on reliable inputs, the officials conducted a raid at Ghantapada under Kantamal police limits and arrested the wildlife smuggler while striking a deal.

Further investigation into the incident is underway in this regard.