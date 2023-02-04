STF Seizes Brown Sugar Worth Rs 30L In Puri, 4 Held

Puri: The Special Task Force of Puri Police on Saturday seized 256 grams of brown sugar and arrested four persons in connection.

Acting on a tip-off, Puri STF conducted a raid at Sanda chowk which led to the seizure and the arrests.

The cops have also seized two motorcycles and four mobile phones have been seized from the possession of the accused.

The accused have been booked under the NDPS Act and will be produced in the court shortly, the official said.