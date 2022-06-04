STF Seizes Brown Sugar Worth Over Rs 5 Cr In Bhubaneswar, 3 Held

Bhubaneswar: Special Task Force (STF) of the Odisha Crime Branch has seized a huge cache of brown sugar in Bhubaneswar and arrested three persons in this connection.

After getting specific information regarding the moments of the peddlers, the team kept vigil on the Bhubaneswar- Puri highway.

According to sources, three-drug traffickers were nabbed by the STF while they were finalizing a deal to sell the contraband. The contraband worth around Rs 5 crore was recovered.

Following this, an NDPS case was registered in this connection and the offenders were forwarded to court.