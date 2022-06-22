STF Seizes 8 Quintals Ganja Near Khordha

Bhubaneswar: The Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch seized 8 quintals of ganja near Khordha and arrested two persons in this connection.

Following intelligence input, Crime Branch STF personnel conducted the raid along the NH-16 and stopped a truck near Khorda.

Reportedly, the contraband was being smuggled to Delhi from Andhra Pradesh in ‘secret chamber’ of truck.

Two persons were apprehended from the spot as they couldn’t produce any valid authority in support of possession of the contraband.

The STF has registered a case and the investigation is underway.