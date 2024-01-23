STF Seizes 143 Kg Ganja In Boudh, Peddler Held

Boudh: The Special Task Force, Bhubaneswar seized 143 kg of ganja in Boudh district and arrested one person in this connection.

The accused has been identified as Parikhita Behera (30) of Narayanpur in Boudh District.

Based on intelligence input, a raid was conducted by a team of STF, BBSR with the help of Boudh Police today early morning near Kalakhandi village under PurunaKatak Police limits in Boudh against

illegal trade of Narcotic Drugs and apprehended the accused.

During the search, Ganja weighing more than 143 Kg and other incriminating materials were recovered and seized from his possession. The accused person could not produce any valid authority in support of the possession of such contraband materials, for which the accused has been detained.

The peddler will be forwarded to the court of Dist and Sessions Judge cum Spl. Judge, Boudh. In this connection STF PS Case No.03 dated 23.01.2024 U/s 20 (b)(ii)(c)/29 of NDPS Act 1985 has been registered.