STF Rescues Live Pangolin In Bargarh, Smuggler Held

Bargarh: The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police on Sunday rescued a live pangolin weighing around 12kg following a raid at Padmapur within Bargarh forest division.
The accused has been identified as Mahadev Mutkia, a native of Gandapalli under Paikamal police station limits.
Acting on a tip-off, the STF personnel conducted a raid with the help of forest officials of Bargarh Forest Division near Bijadihi Chhaka under the Padmapur police station of Bargarh district.
During the search, the cops detained a wildlife smuggler and recovered other incriminating materials from his possession.
