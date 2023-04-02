STF Rescues Live Pangolin In Bargarh, Smuggler Held

Bargarh: The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police on Sunday rescued a live pangolin weighing around 12kg following a raid at Padmapur within Bargarh forest division.

The accused has been identified as Mahadev Mutkia, a native of Gandapalli under Paikamal police station limits.

Acting on a tip-off, the STF personnel conducted a raid with the help of forest officials of Bargarh Forest Division near Bijadihi Chhaka under the Padmapur police station of Bargarh district.

During the search, the cops detained a wildlife smuggler and recovered other incriminating materials from his possession.