STF Rescues Live Pangolin, Count Reaches To 14 In Last Two Years

Bhubaneswar: The Special Task Force of the Crime Branch rescued a pangolin at Narla in Kalahandi district on Saturday and detained a person in this connection.

The detainee has been identified as Aibanta Kumar of Tagarla in Kesinga.

According to reports, a joint team conducted a raid near Karni Khunti village between Bhawanipatna and Madanpur. During the raid, the officials rescued the endangered animal weighing 13.33 kg from the accused person. The cops have also seized some other incriminating materials from his possession.

Later, the pangolin was handed over to DFO Kalahandi for safe custody and an inquiry is underway. The Indian pangolin, also called thick-tailed pangolin, scaly anteater, and bajrakapta in Odia is a solitary, shy, slow-moving, nocturnal mammal.

During the last two years, the STF has rescued 14 pangolins and seized 30.40 kg pangolin scales,” the official informed.