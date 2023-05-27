STF Nabs Two Ganja Smugglers From Nayagarh

Bhubaneswar: A team of Special Task Force (STF) Bhubaneswar arrested two ganja smugglers from Nayagarh district’s Itamati area while they were smuggling the contraband in a car.

The arrested persons were identified as Jugal Nayak (29) of Phiringia, Kandhamal and Ranjit Bhoi (24) of Phulbani, Kandhamal, the STF said.

On the basis of intelligence input, a team of STF, BBSR with the help of Nayagarh District Police conducted a raid at Itamati on Friday evening under Itamati PS against illegal transportation of Narcotic Drugs and apprehended the two accused persons.

During search, ganja more than 106 kg, one Innova Car and other incriminating materials were recovered and seized from their possession.

A case has been registered at Itamati Police Station for necessary legal action. This refers to Itamati Police Station Case No. 129 dated 26.05.2023 U/s.20(b)(ii)(c)/29 of NDPS Act 1985. Investigation is on, the STF said.

Special drive against narcotic drugs is continuing. Since 2020, STF has seized more than 69 Kg of Brown Sugar/Heroin, 202 Gram Cocaine and more than 114 quintals of Ganja/Marijuna, Opium 750 gram and arrested more than 171 drug dealers/peddlers.