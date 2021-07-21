STF Nabs Poacher With Leopard Hide In Boudh

Boudh: The Special Task Force (STF) of the Crime Branch arrested one person with the seizure of one leopard hide from the Manamunda area of Boudh district on Wednesday.

The arrestee has been identified as Hara Rana of Ghuchingi village under the Kantamal police limits of the district.

Acting on a tip-off, the STF team had conducted a raid near Kapasira village under Manamunda Police Station. Following a thorough search, they found one Leopard skin, one country-made single barrel muzzleloading gun, 12 rounds of ammunition, 25 small empty cases, two plastic containers containing black gun powder, and other incriminating materials and seized them.

Upon being asked, the accused person failed to produce valid documents of the seized items and they were arrested.

Meanwhile, the STF registered a case under various Sections of the IPC and Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972 and further investigations are underway.