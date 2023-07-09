STF Nabs Drug Peddler With Brown Sugar Worth Over Rs 1 Cr In Khurda

Bhubaneswar: The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police and Khordha district police, in a joint raid on Saturday evening, apprehended one drug peddler on Simar-Banki road near village Ostapur and seized brown sugar worth more than Rs 1 crores.

Acting on intelligence input, STF Bhubaneswar and Khordha district police conducted a joint raid and arrested Suresh Kumar Mohapatra alias Suria of Podadiha village under Baghamari police station limits in Khordha district.

During the search, brown sugar weighing 1.01 Kg, one Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle and other incriminating materials were recovered and seized from his possession.

The accused person will be forwarded to the court of District & Sessions cum Spl. Judge, Khordha. In this connection, STF PS Case No.13 dated 08.07.2023 U/s 21(c)/29 of NDPS Act 1985 was registered. An investigation is on, the STF said in a press note on Sunday.

Since 2020, STF has seized more than 70 Kg of Brown Sugar/Heroin, 202 Gram Cocaine and more than 113 quintals of Ganja/Marijuana, Opium 750 gram and arrested more than 170 drug dealers/peddlers.