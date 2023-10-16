STF Nabs Drug Peddler, Seizes Narcotics Weighing 520 Gram

Bhubaneswar: Acting upon intelligence tip-off, the Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police arrested a drug peddler and seized Brown Sugar weighing 520 grams during a raid in Keonjhar district.

The arrested person was identified as Debananda Samal (37) from Anandapur area.

The STF investigators, with the help of local police on Sunday, intercepted Samal’s vehicle at the Silun Chowk.

“During the search, contraband brown sugar weighing 520 grams was recovered from his possession. Police have also seized a Maruti Alto Car and other incriminating materials,” an STF official said.

Debananda was detained as he could not produce any valid authority in support of the possession of such contraband materials. Later, he was handed over to Keonjhar Town Police for necessary legal action.

The Keonjhar Town Police have registered a case against the accused under section 21(c) of the NDPS Act 1985.

A special drive against narcotics is continuing. Since 2020, the STF has seized more than 72 kg of brown sugar/heroin, 202 grams of cocaine, 116 quintals of marijuana, and 3 kg of opium and has arrested more than 182 drug dealers/peddlers.