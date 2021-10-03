STF Busts Cargo Theft Racket In Cuttack, Seizes Huge Cache Of Hard Coke

Cuttack: The Special Task Force (STF) of the state Crime Branch on Sunday busted a major cargo theft racket in Gopalpur under Choudwar police limits in Cuttack district on Sunday and arrested four persons in that connection.

According to STF officials, a raid was conducted at the stockyard of a veteran cargo theft criminal Ajay Pradhan about illegal transportation and storage of stolen hard coke and charge chrome.

“On the basis of reliable information, a raid was conducted at Gopalpur, Chowdwar under Cuttack district by STF team against illegal Cargo theft racket in the sock yard of a veteran cargo theft criminal Bhuan @ Ajay Pradhan S/o. Kailaish Ch Pradhan of Gopalpur PS. Choudwar Dist . Cuttack today i.e. 03.10.2021,” the STF said in a release.

“During raid the team could be able to seize 37 tons stolen hard coke, 3 tons of Charge Chrome, two trucks, one JCB, two motorcycles and other incriminating articles,” it added.

The STF said four accused were apprehended in this connection. They could not produce any valid authority in support of transportation/storage of such stolen hard coke & Charge Chrome.

A case under Sections 379/411/413/120(B)/34 IPC has been registered in this connection at Choudwar Police Station and further investigation is underway.

“During this year so far STF has taken strong action against such organised racket of cargo theft in various districts of Odisha and has seized huge quantity of hard coke (299 tons), Charge Chrome (219 MT), Coal (150 tons), 26 number of heavy vehicles/ JCB/Hywa etc. In this connection 32 persons arrested/apprehended,” the STF said.