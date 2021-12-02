STF Announces Reward For Providing Info Of Wanted Ganja Peddler

Keonjhar: The Special Task Force of the Odisha Crime Branch has announced reward for providing information regarding a wanted ganja peddler.

The accused has been identified as Anil Pandi of Chhachina under Kodala police station limits in Ganjam district.

According to a press release regarding the same read, “Whoever gives any actionable information leading to arrest of this person shall be suitably rewarded. His/her name will be kept secret. The information should be given only to the mobile number i.e.7894423610 and not on any other platform.”

It is pertinent to mention that Anil was involved in a case related to contraband business and has been absconding for a long.