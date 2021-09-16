Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ To Release On Dec 10

New Delhi: The makers of the latest film “West Side Story” have recently launched the official trailer of it. The film will hit theatres on 10 December this year.

Directed by Academy Award winner Steven Spielberg “West Side Story,” tells the classic story of forbidden love between Tony (Elgort) and Maria (Zegler) and the hatred the rival Jets and Sharks gangs have for one another. West Side Story” stars Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Josh Andrés Rivera, Ana Isabelle, Corey Stoll, Brian d’Arcy James and Rita Moreno.

Watch the trailer here:

