Steven Spielberg Praises SS Rajamouli For RRR

Hollywood filmmaker Steven Spielberg was recently interviewed by SS Rajamouli. Spielberg praised RRR and called it a ‘visual delight’. The veteran’s latest film Fabelmans opened in theatres in India on Friday, February 10.

The Hollywood legend started the conversation by praising his RRR. He said he finally managed to watch the biggie. Spielberg described RRR as ‘eye candy’ and praised the Tollywood director for his vision.

“I thought your movie was outstanding. I had not seen it when we met. I saw it last week. It was just amazing. I could not believe my eyes. For me, It was like eye candy.I thought the performances (were good). In your movie, I was happy to see how you ended Alison Doody’s story. She was heinous and so was her husband (Ray Stevenson’s General Scott), It had a beautiful visual style,” said Spielberg.

RRR is a period drama that features Jr NTR and Ram Charan as the tribal leader Komaram Bheem, and the revolutionary Alluri Sita Rama Raju, respectively. The fictional saga, set in pre-independence India, explores their friendship and highlights their fight against oppression.

The film marks Alia Bhatt’s Tollywood debut. The ensemble cast includes Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Makarand Deshpande, and Olivia Morris, among others. Its music is composed by MM Keeravani