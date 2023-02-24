Steve Smith To Lead Australia In Third Test Vs India As Cummins Stays Back In Sydney

New Delhi: Steve Smith will lead the Australian side in the third Test against India in Indore starting March 1 as Australia captain Pat Cummins decided to stay back in Sydney with his ailing mother.

“I have decided against returning to India at this time,” said Cummins.

“I feel I am best being here with my family. I appreciate the overwhelming support I have received from Cricket Australia and my teammates. Thanks for your understanding.”

Notably, Cummins had flown back home after India defeated Australia in the second Test in Delhi by six wickets. He was initially supposed to return before the third Test match but now he has decided to stay back with his family and support them in this difficult time.

Notably, Cummins is also supposed to lead Australia in the three-match ODI series against India starting March 17.

The Australian team is currently training in Delhi and will leave for Indore on Sunday.