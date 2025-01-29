Steve Smith has become the fourth Australian cricketer to reach the milestone of 10,000 Test runs during day one of the first Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium.

Smith joined the elite group of Australian players, including Ricky Ponting, Allan Border, and Steve Waugh, who have also surpassed 10,000 Test runs in their careers.

Smith reached this landmark in his 115th Test match, making him the 15th player overall to achieve this feat.

Smith had been stranded on 9999 runs following his dismissal in Sydney during the fifth and final Test against India. Smith currently has 34 Test hundreds and 41 fifties.