Steve Smith Appears On Star Sports Show Using Holographic Teleporation Technology

Star Sports, the official television broadcaster of the TATA IPL 2023, is taking the world of sports broadcasting by storm with their innovative use of hologram technology. The broadcaster’s partnership with cricket legend Steve Smith had been a major talking point among viewers and fans, and his appearance on the Star Sports show ‘Cricket Live’ through a realistic hologram had sent shockwaves throughout the cricketing world. Smith was the number one trending topic on social media after his second appearance on the show for the opening week of the tournament.

Speaking on his holographic teleportation, Steve Smith said “It was brilliant to be there. It’s amazing what technology can do now, it was great to be in the studio talking to the guys about cricket and the IPL, so I really enjoyed it and it was good fun.”

Through the magic of technology, Smith was teleported from his home in Sydney to the Star Sports studio in Mumbai in a matter of seconds, providing viewers with an immersive and lifelike experience. The holographic teleportation technology used by Star Sports is state-of-the-art and has impressed fans and critics alike with its seamless and realistic rendering of Smith’s image.

Speaking to Star Sports, official television broadcaster of the TATA IPL 2023, former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta spoke on how astonished he was when Steve Smith made his appearance on ‘Cricket Live’, he said “We were all sitting there, looking at the TV, the pre-match show, I was like okay he’s here, along with Finch and the other guys. I thought we’ll catch up, and when the show got over, I was looking for him, where is Smithy? And I asked everybody where he is and they said he is in Sydney. For the first 10 seconds I didn’t believe them. I said ‘Nah you’re lying, it’s impossible’.”

Former Australia captain Aaron Finch said “If you look at the screen, it looked like 100% he’s standing there. So it was a bit of fun, he went in for a hi-five, I went in for a hug!”

MYSTERY REVEALED!

@steve_smith49 made an appearance at our studio through our holographic teleportation technology, making us the 1st Sports broadcaster in India to use teleportation LIVE!