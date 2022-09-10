Steve Jobs’ Daughter Eve Shares Hilarious Meme After iPhone 14 Launch

Washington: Apple unveiled the new iPhone 14 series on Wednesday night and as soon as the phone was launched, many on the Internet sparked a meme fest and started comparing it to the iPhone 13.

One such person to take part in the ‘troll fest’ was Apple founder Steve Jobs’ daughter Eve Jobs who shared a hilarious meme mocking the new launch. Eve took to Instagram to share a viral meme on her story.

The meme shows a man posing with a shirt identical to what he is wearing in the photo. And above the photo, the text reads, “Me upgrading from iPhone 13 to iPhone 14 after Apple’s announcement today.”

Check it out: