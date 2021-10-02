Stern Action Against Those Forcibly Collecting Puja Chanda: Twin City CP

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissionerate has warned of strict action against those found forcibly collecting Durga Puja Chanda in the Twin City during this festive season.

Police Commissioner Saumendra Priyadarshi today directed all police officers in Cuttack & Bhubaneswar UPDs to act strictly against those forcefully collecting Chanda in the name of Durga Puja festival.

The Police Commissioner also urged the citizens of Twin City to come forward and inform the police about any kind of forceful collection of Chanda in the name of Puja during ensuing Puja festival. “We will keep your identity confidential and take strong action against those unscrupulous elements for collecting Chanda,” said Priyadarshi.

In addition to this, the Police Commissioner has instructed the police officers to ensure that there is no crowds during the observation of Puja in order to keep COVID-19 infection at bay.

It may be mentioned here that some unsocial elements become active in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack during the festive month and forcibly collect Chanda from the people by threatening them.