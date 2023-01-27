Stefanos Tsitsipas Storms Into Australian Open 2023 Final

Melbourne: Stefanos Tsitsipas stormed into the finals of the Australian Open 2023 men’s singles event, at the Rod Laver Arena on Friday.

Tsitsipas defeated Karen Khachanov in the semi-final match with 7-6, 6-4, 6-7, 6-3 scoreline.

Khachanov put up a great fight in the match that lasted for 3 hours and 21 minutes but in the end it was Tsitsipas, who entered into the finals.

He will now be facing either Novak Djokovic or Tommy Paul in the summit clash on Sunday.