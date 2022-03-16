Steep Rise In Temperature Across Odisha, Angul Hottest At 39.7°C

Bhubaneswar: Several parts of Odisha witnessed a steep rise in maximum temperature, with Angul recording the highest day temperature of 39.7 degrees Celsius.

While the highest maximum temperature was recorded at Angul, the lowest minimum temperature of 16 degrees Celsius was recorded at Phulbani in the plains of Odisha.

The Twin City of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded a maximum temperature of 38.1 and 38 degrees Celsius respectively, the weather office informed.]

Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar

As per IMD, the maximum temperature is likely to rise around 3 to 4 degrees during the next two to three days. As per the forecast, the maximum temperature will be above 3 to 5 degrees above normal at one or two places in the State from March 16 to 18.