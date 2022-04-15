Steelseries Aerox 9 Wireless, Aerox 5 Gaming Mice Launched: Price, Specification

New Delhi: SteelSeries Aerox 9 Wireless and Aerox 5 gaming mice have been launched in the US. The Aerox 9 Wi-fi mouse options 18 programmable buttons and the corporate’s TrueMove Air sensor. Just like different present Aerox mice, the brand new Aerox 9 and Aerox 5 are additionally IP54-certified towards water and dirt. It’s stated to be splash-resistant regardless of being riddled with holes.

SteelSeries Aerox 9 Wi-fi, Aerox 5 worth, availability

The Aerox 9 Wi-fi mouse is priced at $159.99 (roughly Rs. 12,185). The Aerox 5 Wi-fi mouse could be bought at a worth of $149.99 (roughly Rs. 11,420), whereas the Aerox 5 wired mannequin is priced at $89.99 (roughly Rs.6,855). All of them can be found within the US and in other nations.

SteelSeries Aerox 9 Wi-fi, Aerox 5 specs

SteelSeries Aerox 9 Wi-fi weighs 89g and is designed for consolation and flexibility, making it appropriate for MOBAs, MMOs, and extra video games that require lengthy hours of engagement. Alternatively, Aerox 5 is extra appropriate for fast matches that require excessive precision.

The Aerox 9 Wi-fi comes with an ergonomic 18-button programmable structure with a 12-button aspect panel, and the Aerox 5 (each wired and wi-fi) contains a nine-button programmable structure with 5 fast motion aspect buttons, together with an up/down flick swap.