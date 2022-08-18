Steel Ministry extends PLI scheme application deadline for specialty steel till 15th Sept

New Delhi: The last date for receipt of applications under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Specialty Steel through the online application window (at https://plimos.meconlimited.co.in/) has been extended up to 15.09.2022.

Criteria for participation, eligibility and other parameters have been notified on 29.07.2021 and the same are available on the portal.

Interested companies are requested to first register and then apply on the portal well before the deadline, the Ministry of Steel said.