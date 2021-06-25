Steam Summer Sale Offers Big Discounts On Popular PC Games: All Details

New Delhi: Steam Summer Sale is live and offers impressive discounts on a wide variety of games from almost every genre. Valve launched its Steam Summer Sale on June 24 and will run until July 8 so players have the next two weeks to splurge.

It Provides discounts of up to 89% on select games and you can browse them in the Steam Store Catalog for Survival, Racing & Sports, Sci-Fi, Open World, Horror, anime, action, and many more genres. There are many AAA titles out there like Doom Eternal, The Witcher 3, Battlefield V, etc. on sale, as well as indie titles like Fall Guys, Hades, Stardew Valley, and more.

The 2018 We Happy Few games are on sale for Rs. 449, which is an 85% discount from its regular price. The Tomb Raider franchise is enjoying discounts of up to 89% with Tomb Raider: Underworld sold for just Rs. 39. Other series titles like Rise of the Tomb Raider and Shadow on the Tomb Raider are also heavily discounted.

Other games for sale include: