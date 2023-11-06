Stay tuned for Hombale Films Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire trailer

Mumbai: Hombale Films Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire is undoubtedly the most-awaited film to come out of Indian cinema. Since its announcement, the masses have been anticipating the fresh and powerful combination of two giant forces: Prashanth Neel and superstar Prabhas. Following the launch of the first teaser, the anticipation among the fans and the audience was sky high.

While the buzz for the film is at its peak, the makers recently started the trend #50DaysToSalaarCeaseFire on social media and the anticipation among the masses went to the peak. In a recent development, it has been heard that the trailer of the biggest actioner will arrive by November end or in the early December.

The news of the trailer is sure to bring the happy smile on the faces of the masses and the fans of Prabhas who are waiting to witness the star in the action avatar. Moreover, the Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire also marks the biggest collaboration of the two powerhouses of Indian cinema, the KGF director Prashanth Neel and Baahubali star Prabhas, who are coming together for the first time to create this mega action-packed cinematic spectacle.

Hombale Films produced Salaar : Part 1 Ceasefire is helmed by filmmaker Prashanth Neel and the actioner boasts of the ensemble cast of Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Jagapathi Babu. The film will arrive in cinemas on December 22nd in Hindi , Tamil, Telugu Kannada and Malayalam.