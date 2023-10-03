‘Statue Of Equality’: Ambedkar’s Largest Statue to be Unveiled in North America’s Maryland

North America: A 19-foot statue of B.R. Ambedkar, the key architect of India’s Constitution, is set to be unveiled in the US state of Maryland on October 14 to celebrate his life and legacy.

According to the Ambedkar International Center (AIC) statement, this largest ‘Statue of Equality’ outside India will celebrate his contributions to equality, human rights, and empowerment and will be installed as a part of the organisation’s first Ambedkar Memorial project in the US.

An event followed by cultural performances will be organised to witness the grand unveiling of the magnificent statue and pay homage to the great leader who dedicated his life to fighting injustice, the statement added.

It will be a pride for all the followers worldwide, especially those living in North America, the statement further said.

A renowned artist and sculptor Padma Shri Ram Sutar crafted this who had also built the biggest Sardar Patel statue in Ahmedabad.

It is built on 13 acres of land in Accokeek city which is only 21 miles away from the White House- the heart of Washington DC. It is a replica of the world’s largest 125-feet Ambedkar statue in Hyderabad.