Stationary Bus Catches Fire At Baramunda Bus Stand

Bhubaneswar: A private passenger bus caught fire at Baramunda bus stand in the capital city on Monday. Fortunately, no passengers were present in the bus when the vehicle was in flames.

A team of Fire Department personnel reached the spot and controlled the fire.

However, the vehicle was completely charred till the flames were doused.

While the Fire personnel have started an investigation, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

More details awaited.