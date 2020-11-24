Woman hacked to death by brother in Nayagarh

Nayagarh: A woman was hacked to death by her brother at Bijaynagar village under Ganiya police station limits in Nayagarh district. The deceased has been identified as Mamata Raut.

The matter came to light after the deceased’s father lodged a complaint with the police in this regard.

Based on the plaint, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem. During the investigation, police found Mamata’s brother Khyama Prashad Raut guilty. Following this, the accused was arrested.

Sources said, Mamata had borrowed some money from the Women Self Help group. However, they were unable to return the money due to which the victim and his brother used to fight frequently. Irked over the argument, the accused Khyama hacked Mamata to death.