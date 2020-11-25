Woman Commits Suicide On Rly Tracks In Angul

Angul: A 54-yr-old woman has committed suicide by lying on railway tracks near Pingua village in Banarpal area of Angul district today. The deceased has been identified as Gitanjali Rout.

According to available information, Gitanjali was hiding in a bush near the railway track this morning when the train approached, she placed herself on the track. Following this, the train ran over the woman and left her body into two pieces.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem.

The investigation into the matter is underway. However, the actual reason behind the extreme step taken by the woman is yet to be ascertained.