Two Minors Killed As Vehicle Rams Into House In Nabarangpur

Nabarangpur: Two minors were killed while four others sustained critical injuries after a goods-laden pickup van rammed into a house at Jharabahal village under Chandahandi block in Nabarangpur district today.

According to reports, the incident occurred when a pickup van loading potatoes, onions and other groceries was headed to the nearby market. Meanwhile, the driver lost control over the steering and rammed the vehicle into a roadside house.

Following the mishap, one person died on the spot while five including four minors sustained critical injuries. However, a minor succumbed later while undergoing treatment, sources added.

The victims have been identified as Damurudhar Hati (60), Manisha Gopal (27) and four kids-Sachin (10), Satikanta (9), Nandini (7) and Ashok (9).

All the injured are reportedly undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.