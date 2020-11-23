Three Maoists Killed In encounter In Chhattisgarh's Kanker

Kanker: Three Maoists including a woman were neutralised in an encounter with the jawans of Sashastra Seema Bal in Rawghat police station area in Kanker district of Bastar division. The identities of the slain militants were not known immediately.

Besides, the health condition of a jawan, who also sustained injuries during the encounter, is stable now.

The encounter took place on Monday morning in Tadoki jungles under the Raoghat police station of Kanker district. Three weapons including an automatic rifle were recovered from the site of the encounter, said Inspector General of Police, Bastar range, Sunderaj P.

Meanwhile, the security forces have stepped up combing operations in the interior parts of the forest.