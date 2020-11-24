Sniffer Dog “Gracy” Laid To Rest With Full Police Honours

Koraput: After rendering yeoman service to the Odisha Police Department for seven long years, sniffer dog Gracy breathed her last on Tuesday.

Police officials bid adieu to the brave dog by placing wreaths and paying floral tributes at the district headquarters office here.

The four-legged Braveheart was nine years old.

Gracy had undergone training at BSF National Dog Training Centre in Madhya Pradesh in 2011 and passed out with B-grade next year. After training, she was first deployed in Nabarangpur in 2013, in Kalahandi in 2016, and in Koraput in 2018.

Gracy, during her tenure, had bagged the first position in State Police Meet in 2016. She also bagged the third position in 2017 and 2018.