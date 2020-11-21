Rain, Dense Fog Likely In Parts Of Odisha Over Next 3 Days

Bhubaneswar: Several parts of Odisha may experience rainfall and dense fog for the next 3 days, the Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar said.

According to the Regional Centre, a fresh low pressure has formed over equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining parts of Bay of Bengal. Under the influence of which, a low pressure area has formed over Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining central parts of South BOB.

It is likely to concentrate into a depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal during next 48 hours and intensify further during subsequent 48 hours. It is very likely to move westnorthwestwards towards Srilankasouth Tamilnadu coast and reach near Tamilnadu & Puducherry coast on 25th November, 2020.

Under effect of the low pressure, some parts of Odisha are likely to receive rain and to be covered with dense fog from today till November 24. The MeT has issued yellow warning for the districts of Odisha for next 3 days.

Day 1 (valid from today till tomorrow morning): Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Cuttack, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Koraput, Ganjam, Nabarangpur and Jajpur.

Day 2 (valid from tomorrow morning upto Nov 23): Dense fog very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Kalahandi, Balangir, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, and Keonjhar.

Day 3 (valid from Nov 23 morning upto Nov 24 morning): Dense fog very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Cuttack and Jajpur.