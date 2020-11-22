Police Seize Brown Sugar Worth Rs 10 L, Nab Brother-in-law Of Drugs Mafia SK Raja

Balasore: Sahadevkhunta Police on Sunday seized about 100 grams of brown sugar during a raid at Arad Bazar area here. Besides, the cops have also arrested one Munna Khan, brother-in-law of notorious drugs mafia Sheikh Raja.

Acting on reliable inputs, police conducted a raid at Adara Bazaar. During the raid, the cops arrested Munna and seized brown sugar worth Rs 10 lakh from his possession. However, another drugs peddler, who was present with the accused, fled from the spot.

Sources said, the accused Munna Khan is the brother-in-law of the drugs mafia Sheikh Raja.

The STF had arrested Raja in Bhubaneswar on September 15 this year and seized a 7.65 mm pistol, bullets, Rs 1 lakh in cash, six mobile phones, some ATM cards, and other incriminating materials from his possession.