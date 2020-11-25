Odisha: 13 Places Record Temperature Below 15 degree Celsius

Bhubaneswar: Minimum temperatures dipped in most parts of Odisha on Wednesday with Daringbadi recording a low of minus 8.5 degrees Celsius.

As many as 13 places of the State recorded minimum temperature below 15 degree Celsius.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar, at 8.5 degree Celsius, Daringbadi was the coldest, followed by Sonepur 9.4 degree Celsius, Phulbani (10.5) and Angul (11).

Similarly, Baripada recorded 12 degree C, Keonjhar (12), Bhawanipatna (12.2), Jharsuguda (12.2)Talcher (12.3), Boudh (14), Cuttack (14), Bolangir (14.8) and Titlagarh (15).

Malkangiri recorded the maximum temperature of 33.5 degree Celsius, while the mercury in Bhubaneswar plummeted to 16.0 degree Celsius yesterday, said the regional centre here.